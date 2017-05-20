Holyoke Soldiers Home is hosting annual motorcycle run

Saturday's ride will benefit quality of life programs for veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home

By Published:
FILE- Holyoke Soldiers' Home Motorcycle Run

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1000 riders are expected at Saturday’s ride, and riders and their passengers are starting to check in.

Saturday’s ride will benefit quality of life programs for veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. This is the sixth annual ride, and to date Victory for Veterans, organizers of the event, has raised nearly $150,000 dollars to benefit quality of life programs at the Soldiers’ home, and they are hoping to raise thousands of dollars from Saturday’s ride. Most recently the Soldiers’ home was able to get 31 new electronic beds thanks to the organization’s fundraising efforts.

After registration, riders will set out from the soldiers home at 11:40 Saturday morning and make their way to the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield. The ride will drive through or near numerous towns, including Easthampton, Southampton, Westfield and West Springfield finishing up at the fairgrounds. An after party will be held at the fairground, with vendors, raffles, live music and a barbecue dinner.

Even if you aren’t riding, you can purchase tickets to the after party for $15 per person.

