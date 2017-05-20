Fifth annual “Ride to Remember” takes off from Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday, the “Ride to Remember,” charity bike ride, which honors police officers who have died in the line of duty held a tribute concert in Chicopee to raise money for fallen police officers.

The “Ride to Remember” is a 106 mile bike ride from Springfield to Boston, and Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Hu Ke Lau restaurant to raise money for the charity.

Sergeant John Delaney told 22News, in a climate where police seem to be targets, community support is important, “I know in my heart that a great majority of the people back the police. The men and women in blue, that put on the badge every day.”

And it shows in events like this where they come out and say, you do a great job for us every day. This year marks the fifth anniversary for the “Ride to Remember”

It was started in honor Springfield officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed after responding to a domestic dispute five years ago.

Organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 this year. Sgt. Delaney told 22News, they expect more than 500 riders.