Ducklings saved by Northampton fire department

They were returned to mom, and waddled off into the woods

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
Credit: Northampton Fire Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a heartwarming story of a duck rescue in Northampton.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Vanasse told 22News that at about 10:15am Saturday morning, his crew rescued ten baby wood ducks who were trapped in a storm drain near 136 Nonotuck Street.

A passerby called dispatch, concerned, because the mother duck was pacing back and forth near the drain in the road.

Firefighters removed the drain grate and pulled out the ducklings one by one and placed them into a basket. They had fallen about five feet, but were all in good health.

They were returned to mom, and waddled off into the woods.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s