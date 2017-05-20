Ducklings saved by Northampton fire department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a heartwarming story of a duck rescue in Northampton.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Vanasse told 22News that at about 10:15am Saturday morning, his crew rescued ten baby wood ducks who were trapped in a storm drain near 136 Nonotuck Street.

A passerby called dispatch, concerned, because the mother duck was pacing back and forth near the drain in the road.

Firefighters removed the drain grate and pulled out the ducklings one by one and placed them into a basket. They had fallen about five feet, but were all in good health.

They were returned to mom, and waddled off into the woods.