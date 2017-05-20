David Ortiz to receive honorary doctorate from Boston University

BOSTON (AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is getting another honorary degree.

Boston University is awarding the former designated hitter an honorary doctorate of humane letters at the school’s commencement ceremony Sunday.

Ortiz, known as “Big Papi,” was chosen for the honor because of his accomplishments on the field and in his charity work.

He is expected to attend the ceremony but isn’t scheduled to speak. Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBC-Universal Cable Entertainment Group, is scheduled to give the commencement speech.

In April, Ortiz accepted an honorary degree from the New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island and delivered the commencement address.

Ortiz joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2003 season and retired in the fall. He’s credited with helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles.