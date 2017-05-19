Yoga for Kids

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Get your kids into yoga!  Heather Monson is a Children’s Yoga Instructor who teaches at  Dragonfly Girl Yoga, Heartsong Yoga and Serenity Yoga and she shared ideas for your kids to try out yoga.

Reasons why children should do yoga:
Higher levels of stress and anxiety in school, faster pace, more outside activities.

Benefits of yoga for children:
Allows children to learn a connection with their minds/bodies, teaches strategies for coping with anxiety and stress through breath work, meditation and relaxation.

How is yoga for children same/different as yoga for adults:
Same: Produces same results, calm the body & mind, teaches relaxation, self-coping mechanisms
Different: Manner in which yoga is presented is different, using fun themes, props, names of poses

