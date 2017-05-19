Yoga for Kids

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Get your kids into yoga! Heather Monson is a Children’s Yoga Instructor who teaches at Dragonfly Girl Yoga, Heartsong Yoga and Serenity Yoga and she shared ideas for your kids to try out yoga.
Reasons why children should do yoga:
Higher levels of stress and anxiety in school, faster pace, more outside activities.
Benefits of yoga for children:
Allows children to learn a connection with their minds/bodies, teaches strategies for coping with anxiety and stress through breath work, meditation and relaxation.
How is yoga for children same/different as yoga for adults:
Same: Produces same results, calm the body & mind, teaches relaxation, self-coping mechanisms
Different: Manner in which yoga is presented is different, using fun themes, props, names of poses