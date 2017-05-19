Two more men charged in Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Two more men have been charged in an Amherst home invasion that happened last fall.

According to Amherst Police Lt. William Menard, arrest warrants were issued for 26-year-old Tivon LaValley of Hadley, and 22-year-old Warrens Gelin of Springfield, in connection with the South East Street home invasion.

Menard said LaValley was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in San Francisco, California on April 29. LaValley has since been extradited from California and is being held on $25,000 bail at the Hampshire County House of Correction on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery while masked, breaking and entering, larceny over $250, and assault and battery.

Gelin was taken into custody by Springfield police officers on May 5. He is also being held at the Hampshire County House of Corrections on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery. Gelin’s bail was set at $50,000.

Menard said the incident is still being investigated by police.

Also being charged in the home invasion are 20-year-old Joseph Barcelos, of Belchertown, Patrick Bemben, John Niemiec, III of Sunderland, and Stephanos Georgiadis of Hadley.

Amherst Home Invasion News