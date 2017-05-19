Thieves steal bikes built for deserving kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Not once, but now twice someone broke onto the Lyndale Garage property, and stole bikes from Bob Charland.

22News introduced you to Bob last month. Despite a degenerative brain disease, Bob can still work and is spending what time he has left restoring bikes for kids in need. Now some thief just set him back again, robbing him of the precious time he has left.

“They’re cutting through the chain link fence. They’re cutting the wooden fence down. They’re going through cars, stealing stuff out of some of the cars down here,” Charland told 22News.

Another half dozen bikes were stolen from the lot where Bob works a couple weeks ago. It’s important to know, many of these bikes already have homes, promised to children with set delivery dates.

“I was very discouraged. I’ll give bikes to anybody. They just have to wait. Come to the shop. Let me know what your issue is because these bikes are going to kids who really need them,” said Charland.

Kids in Holyoke who are set to get 30 bikes for a surprise drop off in a couple of weeks. Now Bob’s working even harder to make sure he finishes repairing enough bikes in time.

