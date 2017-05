CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to refresh and rejuvenate your skin, the 24K Gold Ultrasonic Face Lift might be your perfect solution! Lana from Advanced Laser and Aesthetics told us more about the face lift and did a demonstration. For more information or to book an appointment call (413) 737-7300 or go to their website advancedlaserandaesthetics.com.

Promotional consideration provided by: Advanced Laser and Aesthetics