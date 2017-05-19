Teen accused of filming girl’s suicide now charged with possessing child porn

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 Utah)- The teen accused of helping a 16-year-old girl commit suicide is now facing several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials obtained a warrant to search his phone as part of the investigation into the death of the girl. He was arrested for allegedly helping the teen hang herself while he recorded her in the act on his phone.

According to court documents, while detectives were examining Tyerell Przybycien’s phone they found images of nude underage girls.

“Post-Miranda [Przybycien] admitted he had downloaded the images,” the documents say.

A text message conversation where he told another person child porn was one of his interest was also discovered.

Przbycien’s murder charge will be handled separately from the most recent charges.

He remains in the Utah County Jail and expected to be in court May 30th.