Students graduate from Franklin County Technical School

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Manufacturers need skilled laborers, and Friday a Franklin County trade school is helping to fill that need.

Advanced manufacturing trainees students get hands-on experience with industry professionals, as they learn to become skilled machinists.

A proud moment for family, friends, faculty and students who gathered to watch the 14 advanced manufacturing trainees graduate from the Franklin County Technical School.

22News spoke with former music teacher, Anderson Paes, who graduated Friday. He said, “I had to change my whole way of thinking because from music, everything is kind of philosophical and very much feelings based. And then getting into the whole mathematical thinking, technical thinking, it was a big change for me.”

17 Franklin county companies and two Greenfield banks helped purchase new equipment for the students in 2013.

Local Employers serve as instructors, and create training programs to meet the demand for skilled machinists.

According to the National Association of Manufactures, about 249,000 people were employed in manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts in 2015.