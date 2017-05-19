Springfield’s Mason Square residents fearful after shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fear is growing among residents of Springfield’s Mason Square after several recent shootings.

22News spoke with several people who were afraid to go on camera, but told us they’re concerned about the increase in violence.

The most recent incident was Thursday night, in which two men were shot. They are both expected to live, and police have no suspects. It was not a random crime; the victims were targeted.

Last Friday, at least 30 shots were fired into a house on Burr Street. Sgt. John Delaney told 22News they are looking into whether the incidents are connected. Sgt. Delaney also said the neighborhood is a known gang and drug area, and they have increased their patrols as a result.

Last summer, a man was shot in the hand on these streets, and drug detectives raided three homes and arrested six suspected dealers.

