Springfield, state police searching for armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield and state police are conducting a search in the city’s lower Forest Park neighborhood for two armed robbery suspects Friday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that a man told police that he was going to buy marijuana when he was was robbed at around 7:45 by two men with handguns near 170 Orange Street. The suspects then ran away.

Police were in the area at the time, and a woman who witnessed the robbery went right to officers following the crime. Delaney says that she had spotted one of the suspects running into a backyard.

A police dog tracked one of the suspects to 127 Orange Street, but neither he nor the second suspect has yet been caught.

A State Police helicopter has been flying over the neighborhood, while city officers have been searching on the ground on Orange Street between Euclid Avenue and Horace Street. Officers have been going through backyards and questioning people in the area.

Delaney said that the victim described the suspects as two African-American men in their 20s. One of the suspects was wearing a black sweatshirt and tan cargo shorts.