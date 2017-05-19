(SNN) – Seasonal allergies can certainly make people feel miserable this time of year, but did you know your pet could also be suffering from allergies?

When Sandy Laurel became a doggie mom to now 11-year-old Maltese, buster, she thought pet ownership would be pretty simple. “We just thought you have a dog, you play with him and you feed him, you keep up with their annual check-ups and their fine. Buster turned out to be an exception,” said Laurel.

It was a few years ago when buster started scratching himself to the point that Laurel says he would get skin infections. “It started with all of this scratching, itching and then he would get like little sore spots and it was just, it was more seasonal but it just continued. As he got older the allergies got worse.

She brought buster in to see Doctor Jae Chang.

He says he treats lots of cats and dogs with seasonal allergies. “There could be a whole slew of things. There could be different types of grasses, different types tree pollen, even dust mites,” says Dr. Chang.

Doctor Chang says the signs your pet has seasonal allergies are through skin conditions, skin infections, and recurring ear infections.

Allergy testing through blood work is the only way to know what’s causing the problems.

Dr. Chang says once veterinarians can determine exactly what your pet is allergic to, they can compound those things in an oral solution, and your pet can acclimate to the allergens.

That’s helped with buster, whose allergen report came back with some unavoidable triggers. “He’s allergic to common things, fleas, grass, trees, certain pollen. It was just stuff that couldn’t be avoided for the areas so we did what we could as far as allergy drops,” says Laurel.