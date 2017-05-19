‘Relay for Life’ hosts event in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – They will be walking all night in Agawam to fight cancer. “Relay for Life” is a team event, that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Relay for life teams took laps around the track at the School Street Park. Team members walk overnight to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer. The relays start with “the survivors’ lap.”

People are walking for family-members and friends who are battling cancer, and remembering those they lost.

22News spoke with Andrea Polley at the event, she said, “We’ve had many family members that have been diagnosed with cancer. I lost my father about three years ago, my brother is a current survivor and fighting so I do it for them.”

22News is a “Relay for Life” sponsor and partner, and I-Team reporter Ryan Walsh emceed the Agawam event.

The 17 hour relay ends at 11:30 Saturday morning.