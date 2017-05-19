‘Relay for Life’ hosts event in Agawam

The 17 hour relay ends at 11:30 Saturday morning

By Published: Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – They will be walking all night in Agawam to fight cancer. “Relay for Life” is a team event, that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Relay for life teams took laps around the track at the School Street Park. Team members walk overnight to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer. The relays start with “the survivors’ lap.”

People are walking for family-members and friends who are battling cancer, and remembering those they lost.

22News spoke with Andrea Polley at the event, she said, “We’ve had many family members that have been diagnosed with cancer. I lost my father about three years ago, my brother is a current survivor and fighting so I do it for them.”

22News is a “Relay for Life” sponsor and partner, and I-Team reporter Ryan Walsh emceed the Agawam event.

The 17 hour relay ends at 11:30 Saturday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s