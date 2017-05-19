President Trump heads overseas

(NBC News) – After a tumultuous week, President Trump is heading overseas for a 9-day foreign trip.

But the controversy surrounding his firing of FBI Director James Comey and possible Trump campaign connections to Russia are still front and center on Capitol Hill.

The president leaves at 2:00 PM today heading to Saudi Arabia first – away from all the controversy which is not going away.

As investigations move forward on possible Trump campaign ties to Russia and what led to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who made the decision to appoint Special Counsel Robert Mueller briefs the full House behind closed doors after briefing the Senate yesterday. “In order to appoint a special counsel under that regulation you have to determine that a criminal investigation into a person or matter is warranted,” said Senator Chris VanHollen, (D) Maryland.

Yesterday, the president called the investigations a witch hunt. “Think it’s totally ridiculous, everybody thinks so,” declared the president.

Republicans hope the president’s trip will get the GOP back on track. “It really could be an opportunity to reset on some of these issues, the President you know I wish we could take Twitter away from him- I wish he would discipline what he says way more,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, (R) Illinois.

And today new questions about what Vice President Mike Pence knew as head of Trump’s transition team. Reports say General Mike Flynn revealed he was already under federal investigation before being hired as National Security Adviser

Vice President Pence had previously denied knowing anything about Flynn’s secret activities.

President Trump has indicated he is close to picking a new FBI director.

That announcement could come as early as today.