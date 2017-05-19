Photo/Editor/Live Truck Operator

WWLP-22News, (NBC), has a full-time opening for a photographer/editor/live truck operator. The Photographer combines artistic talent, technical expertise, and composition skills to produce images that will provide a visual story on a given topic as assigned. The duties and responsibilities include:
* Shoots and edits news video stories, including daily news, special news, features, sports and live events.
* Takes direction from, and interacts with the assignment desk, producers, reporters, anchors and production control room personnel.
* Maintains and operates camera equipment, live trucks, as well as company vehicle safely and efficiently.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Maintains positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments.
* Responds positively to feedback.
* Ability to edit raw video to newscast form in a manner to complete the story for the viewer.
* Proficient in social networking sites. Ex: Twitter, Facebook.
* Must be detail-oriented.
* Must present professional image as a representation of the station at all times.
* Must be able to operate computer and editing machine.
High stress environment with deadline pressures. Travel will be required on a regular basis. Position requires the transport of equipment weighing up to 60 lbs. Position often requires work in extreme outdoor temperatures.
HOURS: TBD
PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: A bachelors degree or equivalent in broadcasting, journalism, or related field preferred. Minimum of 2 years video photography in a medium or major market TV News station preferred.
APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5114
TELEPHONE: no calls please.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.