NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police are looking for a man who’s been missing since Tuesday.

According to Northampton Police, Kaleb Gaudiner, 30, was on his way to Northampton from Hadley when he disappeared.

He is described as being 5’10″, weighs 125 pounds and may be in the Northampton downtown area.

You are asked to call (413) 587-1100 if you see him.