No 3rd trial after 2 mistrials in child rape case

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors in Massachusetts have decided not to retry a New York man on child rape charges after his first two trials ended in mistrials.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office said in its decision Thursday that after consulting with the alleged victim in the case “it is not in the interests of justice to further prosecute.” Prosecutors also cited the “tremendous toll” a third trial would take on the now adult woman.

Guy Bush Jr., of Grand Island, New York, was charged with raping the girl in 2001 when she was 5 and he was living in South Hadley with her mother.

Trials in May 2016 and April ended in mistrials.

The 47-year-old Bush vehemently denied the charges. Bush’s lawyer said the girl blamed Bush for causing her parents to split.