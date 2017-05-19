Mugs recalled because of burn risks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In two separate recalls, Michael’s and Pier 1 Imports are recalling mugs because of burn hazards.

More than 15,000 “chalk note mugs,” sold by Pier 1 Imports, are being recalled because they can crack when filled with hot liquids.

There have been no reported injuries, but the company has received eight incident reports involving the recalled mugs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sold in black

5.25 inches tall by 5 inches in diameter

“Stoneware” & “Pier 1 Imports” printed on the bottom of the mug

Sold from March 2016 through April 2017

Consumers should stop using the mugs and contact Pier 1 Imports for a refund or merchandise credit. Pier 1 Imports can be reached online or at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday.

Mother’s Day travel mugs, sold by Michael’s, are being recalled because of a burn risk. According to the CPSC, the lids do not fit securely and liquids can leak from the mug.

The recall involves 27,000 ceramic mugs:

SKU number 508992

UPC code 886946619458

Consumers should return the recalled travel mugs to Michael’s for a refund. Michaels can be reached online or at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.