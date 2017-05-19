Mosquitoes are back to bug western Massachusetts residents

Pharmacist advises antihistamines for relief

Sy Becker Published:

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – As we begin enjoying the outdoors during the first days of warm weather, some of us are already attracting unwanted attention from mosquitoes.

Granby pharmacist Lee Lalonde told 22News that some customers have already complained about mosquito bites. The longtime owner of Center Pharmacy told 22News what he advises his customers take for relief.

“An antihistamine topically or orally will eradicate that very quickly. Usually happens between 15 to 20 minutes; gone completely,” Lalonde said.

Under no circumstances should you scratch the mosquito bite, however. Lalonde said that this will only open the wound and leave you vulnerable to a possible infection.

