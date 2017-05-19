Mental health professionals look to make policy changes

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mental health professionals gathered Friday morning to discuss how the federal and state governments are helping those with mental illness.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in our country, a statistic mental health advocates hope to change through policy changes.

People at the Northampton Senior Center Friday heard some of those policy makers, like State Senate President Stan Rosenberg, who explained that there will be more funding for expecting mothers and young children with mental health problems.

Rosenberg also said the state is looking to invest in loan forgiveness programs for people in mental health professions helping young people in underserved areas.

At the federal level, the National Association on Mental Illness of western Massachusetts is concerned how changes to the affordable care act could impact services.

“We’re hoping for the best. We’re hoping that a lot of our money isn’t cut because if you ask me, Massachusetts is the best place to live if you have mental health challenges,” Bernice Drumheller, President of NAMI told 22News.

She also told 22News several mental health services are covered by insurance in our Commonwealth.

This mental health policy breakfast was the first of Hampshire County and was co-sponsored by Cooley Dickinson Health Care.