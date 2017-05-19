Memorial Day weekend expected to be busy, dangerous for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The upcoming Memorial Day weekend may be one of the most dangerous for drivers.

The holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest on the roads, and it could also be one of the deadliest.

The National Safety Council predicts more than 400 people will be killed during the holiday travel period. Another 47,000 people are expected to be seriously hurt on the roads.

The main reason why the weekend is shaping up to be so dangerous, is the high volume of drivers. AAA says this could be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend since 2005.

One Springfield driver told 22News he plans on taking extra steps to stay safe.

“There are more cars out on the roads, there’s more chance of people driving reckless, and I think we should definitely be aware of what we’re doing, double check our mirrors, double check our surroundings, and just be safe at all times,” Joseph Tonelli said.

The National Safety Council is urging all drivers to take similar precautions, which includes buckling up, using designated drivers, and getting plenty of sleep before a long ride.