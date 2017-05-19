Massachusetts Bike Week wrapped up with ‘Bike to Work Day’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the last day of Massachusetts Bike Week, and residents were encouraged to ride their bikes to work!

Massachusetts is the only state in the nation with a statewide bike week.

Many people in Hampshire County who organized rides and bike safety events this week worked with Northampton Bicycles.

“We want to reach out to all riders,” Adele Paquin of Northampton Bicycle said. “Pro riders, riders who are doing it recreationally, or people who are first-time riders so they can feel confident about how things work, and then they can go ride their bike and be successful.”

The shop is located on Pleasant Street, where work is underway to create new bike lanes.

If you didn’t get a chance to ride your bike to work Friday, this weekend you’ll have great weather.

