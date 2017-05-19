Massachusetts Bike Week wrapped up with ‘Bike to Work Day’

Massachusetts is the only state with a statewide bike week

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Thinkstock

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the last day of Massachusetts Bike Week, and residents were encouraged to ride their bikes to work!

Massachusetts is the only state in the nation with a statewide bike week.

Westfield mayor hosted bike tour to kick-off Bike Week

Many people in Hampshire County who organized rides and bike safety events this week worked with Northampton Bicycles.

“We want to reach out to all riders,” Adele Paquin of Northampton Bicycle said. “Pro riders, riders who are doing it recreationally, or people who are first-time riders so they can feel confident about how things work, and then they can go ride their bike and be successful.”

The shop is located on Pleasant Street, where work is underway to create new bike lanes.

If you didn’t get a chance to ride your bike to work Friday, this weekend you’ll have great weather.

Related:

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s