Local fire chief named president of Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association has turned to western Massachusetts for its new president. Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor became president during a luncheon ceremony at the Log Cabin in Holyoke on Friday.

Chief Mottor told 22News that, during the warm weather, outdoor grilling becomes a key fire prevention issue. He said, “If you’re using a gas grill, make sure you heat it before you fire it up for the first time. Use charcoal.”

During Friday’s installation of officers, Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant was named second vice-president of the statewide Fire Chief’s Association.