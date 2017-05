CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Summer starts with K-Fest! K-Fest ’17 is coming up May 25th – 28th and Tom Kielbania told us all this year’s fest has to offer.

K-Fest ’17

Summer Starts with K-Fest

May 25th – 28th

Thursday: 5 – 10pm

Friday: 4 – 10pm

Saturday: 12 – 10pm

Sunday: 12 – 10pm

$25 for a carload of 2 – 9 people, includes parking and entrance fee

thekfest.com

Promotional consideration provided by: K-Fest