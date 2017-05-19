It’s official! We have a “heat wave!”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may only be the middle of May, but Western Massachusetts has already logged its first official “Heat Wave” of 2017 Friday. Two of those days posted new records-high temperatures for their respective dates Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong sunshine Friday pushed temperatures up to 90 degrees for the third day in a row at Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee, which is where the official temperatures are measured for western Massachusetts.

Friday’s 90 degrees were more comfortable than Thursday, when the mercury climbed to a record-setting 96 and the humidity was higher. Wednesday’s temperatures topped out at 94, also a new record.

Joggers and walkers were out in Forest Park in Springfield, enjoying the weather, and this early taste of Summer.

“I’d much rather have this all day long. I like to come to feed the ducks,” said Springfield resident James Wright. “I like this weather. I’m a sun guy anyways I like being out here.”

But this summer-like air isn’t going to stick around. 22News storm team meteorologist Brian Lapis is tracking some cooler air arriving for the weekend.