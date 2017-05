HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Interstate 91 southbound that was closed is now opened.

The lane opened at 3:45 p.m. Friday after a car fire temporarily shut down a portion of I-91 southbound in Holyoke.

According to State Police in Northampton, the Holyoke fire department worked to put out the fire, just before Exit 17.

Drivers took Route 5 as an alternative to get between Northampton and Holyoke.

