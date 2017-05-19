I-91 construction ahead of schedule

Drivers frustrated with changes in traffic pattern

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Closures, detours and lane changes. When will it all end?

It may not seem soon enough, but they are actually ahead of schedule. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says you’ll have “full beneficial use” of the raised portion of I-91 in both directions by spring of next year.

In the next three months, workers will replace beams, pour the concrete deck, install rebar and paint.

Exit 9 is scheduled to reopen early this summer. People told 22News they’re frustrated with all the changes in the traffic pattern and can’t wait for it all to be over.

“I realized when I was going to school in Enfield that it really helped me to move downtown instead of being up closer to Boston Road. It almost took 40 minutes off. I couldn’t imagine living on that side of town having to come home every single day. I wouldn’t have made it through school,” Shai Shaird told 22News.

According to MassDOT, the lane shift and closures scheduled for Friday night have been postponed to Monday. The road will be closed at 10 p.m. Monday and last until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

I-91 southbound will be closed at temporary Exit 7-6 and Exit 1A on I-291 westbound will close.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s