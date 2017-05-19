I-91 construction ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Closures, detours and lane changes. When will it all end?

It may not seem soon enough, but they are actually ahead of schedule. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says you’ll have “full beneficial use” of the raised portion of I-91 in both directions by spring of next year.

In the next three months, workers will replace beams, pour the concrete deck, install rebar and paint.

Exit 9 is scheduled to reopen early this summer. People told 22News they’re frustrated with all the changes in the traffic pattern and can’t wait for it all to be over.

“I realized when I was going to school in Enfield that it really helped me to move downtown instead of being up closer to Boston Road. It almost took 40 minutes off. I couldn’t imagine living on that side of town having to come home every single day. I wouldn’t have made it through school,” Shai Shaird told 22News.

According to MassDOT, the lane shift and closures scheduled for Friday night have been postponed to Monday. The road will be closed at 10 p.m. Monday and last until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

I-91 southbound will be closed at temporary Exit 7-6 and Exit 1A on I-291 westbound will close.