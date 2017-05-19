House speaker has faith in state’s budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts continues to face a revenue shortfall, collecting less tax money than they expected.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo spoke to the Economic Development Council of Massachusetts in Springfield on Thursday and told 22News he doesn’t believe programs will be cut or that we will have to raise taxes. He explained the three major goals of the House’s budget.

“To care of the needies amongst us, secondly to make sure it is a good budget and a fiscally responsible budget and finally the critical investments we need to make,” DeLeo told 22News.

The House speaker, joined by some western Massachusetts lawmakers, mentioned technology and advanced manufacturing as critical investments.

DeLeo is hopeful that the states $40.3 billion budget will stay intact.