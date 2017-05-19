Hearing for 5 alleged organized crime figures to be held Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five organized crime suspects are scheduled to return to U.S. District Court in Springfield Friday for a final status conference hearing.

Ralph Santaniello, Giovanni Calabrese, Jarold Daniele, Francesco Depergola, and Richard Valentini were arrested last August. They are accused of loansharking, collecting unlawful debt, and extorting money.

The men are alleged associates of the Genovese La Cosa Nostra crime family in New York, but all live in Hampden County. According to court documents, four of the defendants allegedly threatened a towing company owner. The victim claims that they threatened to cut off his head and bury him in the woods if he did not pay $20,000.

Another victim was allegedly threatened over a gambling debt.

Four of the men have been out on bail since August, while Santaniello was ordered held on bail, after a judge determined that he could be a danger to the community.

That final status conference, which could determine whether the case is ready for trial, will take place Friday afternoon.

