Greenfield event honors Pioneer Valley entrepreneurs, businesses

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Honors were awarded Friday night for businesses making a difference in the Pioneer Valley.

More than 50 people gathered at the Arts Block in Greenfield for the “Celebrate Entrepreneurs” event.

The honoree of the night: PV Squared Solar. The solar company was recognized for its commitment to community development. They’ve installed more than a thousand systems since 2002.

PV Squared Solar’s Adam Thurrell told 22News, “We’re a company that’s built by people who live here, who are committed to not just the health of the business, but to the health of the employees, to the health of the community, to the health of environment.”

PV Squared Solar has been recognized for providing solar energy to low income home owners.

In conjunction with Habitat for Humanity, they’ve helped nine homes become energy-efficient.