AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a lot of resistance from residents in Agawam, Eversource has pulled both their applications for solar farms on South West and South Westfield Streets.

Eversource said given the obstacles, they decided to move on, and try to work with other communities.

The Agawam city council is still working to craft an ordinance regulating where solar farms can and can’t go. Eversource does still own both properties though and gave no word about future plans.