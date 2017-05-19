Easthampton police searching for suspects in car thefts

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police are searching the Main Street area for a suspect who they say drove a stolen car and crashed it into a utility pole, street signs and a tree Friday morning.

According to Easthampton police, an officer spotted the car on Glendale Street driving at 62 miles per hour around 2:40 a.m. The officer tried to stop the car, but the suspect allegedly sped away.

Police say the driver abandoned the crashed car, which belonged to owners who didn’t even know their car was stolen out of their driveway.

Easthampton police say they found another vehicle that was stolen from Westfield Thursday during their investigation. Police say a third car was also reported stolen from the downtown area overnight.

You are asked to call the Easthampton police at (413) 527-1212, if you have any information.