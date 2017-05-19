Dr. Phil – “Is Jerry being catfished? The women in the photos revealed!”

Hear from one of the women behind the pictures

WWLP 22News Published: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil continues his discussion with Kristine who claims her estranged husband, Jerry, is depleting their finances by sending money to “random” women he meets online.

Kristine says she believes the women Jerry has been talking to are not real.

Today, Jerry will finally find out about who many of these women are.

Hear from one of the women behind the pictures. What she has to say may be a surprise for both Kristine and Jerry.

Does Jerry say he will continue his online relationships? What does Kristine say about staying with her estranged husband or leaving him once and for all?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s