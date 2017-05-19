Commencement ceremonies being held for 6 local colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It will be another busy weekend of commencement ceremonies here in western Massachusetts. Elms College, Westfield State University, Hampshire College, Amherst College, Smith College, and Mount Holyoke College graduates will be accepting their diplomas in ceremonies scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the speakers for this weekend’s festivities include media mogul Oprah Winfrey at Smith, Attorney General Maura Healey at Westfield State, and labor leader Dolores Huerta at Mount Holyoke.

Here is the schedule for this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, as well as graduations that will be held in the coming weeks:

Saturday, May 20

Elms College – MassMutual Center, 10:00 A.M. – Featured Speaker: Dr. Carolyn Jacobs

Westfield State University – MassMutual Center, 4:00 P.M. – Featured Speaker: Attorney General Maura Healey

Hampshire College – Hampshire College Library Lawn, 11:00 A.M. – Featured Speaker: Keenaga-Yamahtta Taylor

Sunday, May 21

Amherst College – Amherst College Main Quadrangle – 10:00 A.M.

Smith College – Smith College Quadrangle, 10:00 A.M. – Featured Speaker: Oprah Winfrey

Mount Holyoke College – Richard Glenn Gettell Ampitheater, 10:30 A.M. – Featured Speaker: Dolores Huerta

Saturday, May 27

Holyoke Community College – MassMutual Center, 10:00 A.M.

Thursday, June 1

Springfield Technical Community College – MassMutual Center, 6:30 P.M.

Friday, June 2

Berkshire Community College – Tanglewood, 4:30 P.M. – Featured Speaker: Education Commissioner Carlos Santiago

Saturday, June 3

Greenfield Community College – GCC East Lawn, 12:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 4

Williams College – Library Quadrangle, 10:00 A.M. – Featured Speaker: Chimamanda Ngozo Adochie