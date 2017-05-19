College student seriously injured in fall in Granby, Connecticut

Young man was unconscious for an extended period of time

Associated Press Published:
Waterfall at Enders State Park in Granby, Conn. Image Courtesy: WTNH

GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut college student days from graduation has been seriously injured in a fall at a state park.

Police say first responders were called to Enders State Forest in Granby at about 3 p.m. Thursday after the student fell near the park’s popular waterfall.

The man who had been unconscious for an extended period of time after the fall was flown by medical helicopter to a Hartford hospital with serious injuries.

A University of Hartford spokeswoman confirmed that student attended the school and is scheduled to graduate Sunday. His name was not made public.

The waterfall has been the scene of serious injuries in the past.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating.

