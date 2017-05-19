Child seriously hurt at elementary school when hit by SUV

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — An 8-year-old child is being treated for serious injuries after being hit by an SUV at a Massachusetts elementary school.

Police say the child was flown to a Boston hospital Thursday after being hit in a driveway at Schofield Elementary School in Wellesley.

Police say the vehicle was moving slowly as the driver looked for a parking spot when the child was hit. They say the driver stopped after the collision and got out of the vehicle to render medical aid. The driver was also sent to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. after school had dismissed. The child was there with a parent and is not a student at the school.

No charges have been filed.