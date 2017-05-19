Chicopee Police: Woman drove drunk with child in back seat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested in Chicopee overnight, after police say she was driving drunk with a two-year-old in the backseat.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a bystander flagged down an officer around 3:00 a.m. Friday, claiming he tried to stop a woman he believed was drunk from driving with a child in the backseat.

Wilk said the officer found the car matching the bystander’s description and began to follow it down Chicopee Street and onto Springfield Street. The driver, 37-year-old Marie Rivera, of Springfield, was allegedly driving in the middle of the road and then in between the travel and break down lanes before finally stopping for police.

Wilk said the officer saw the two year-old sleeping in the back seat and could immediately smell alcohol coming from the car. Rivera allegedly told police she had only been drinking cups of Bacardi and wanted to go home.

Rivera also allegedly failed sobriety tests and is being charged with OUI liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, a marked lanes violation, and failing to stop for a police officer.

The child was picked up by his/her father.