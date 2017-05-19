Chicopee police searching for missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a man who they say has been missing since the evening of May 11.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Joel Dorval was last seen leaving his apartment in the area of 467 Memorial Drive. Dorval is described as 6’2″ tall, thin white man with white and grey hair. He was wearing a brown coat at the time of his disappearance.

Wilk says Dorval frequently visits the Peter Pan bus terminal in Springfield.

Dorval’s family is worried about his well being due to medical issues.

If you have any information, or think you’ve seen Dorval, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.

