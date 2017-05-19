Barnes F-15s to be showcased at Rhode Island air show

Air show held May 20-21

By Published:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WWLP) – Two F-15 fighter jets, pilots, and aircrew from Barnes Air National Guard Base are making their way to Rhode Island Friday in support of the 2017 Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show.

Barnes F-15 pilot and Rhode Island native, Lt. Col. Jared “Chowdah” Conaboy, has been assigned as the flight lead.

“It is an honor to fly over my home town and demonstrate some of the F-15s capabilities,” Conaboy said.

The air show will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

