Agawam to honor fallen veterans with new street signs

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As we prepare to observe Memorial Day next week, Agawam has unveiled another tribute to its fallen warriors.

Beginning Monday, the Agawam Veterans Council will begin honoring the 75 Agawam military men killed in service to our country. They will be saluted with a sign placed on the Agawam street where they had lived.

“It gives me great pride, great humility, a wonderful feeling to be able to honor these veterans forever with these beautiful signs,” Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen said.

Agawam Veterans Council Chair Aldo Mancini told 22News that the signs will be particularly meaningful in a town as close-knit as theirs.

“We are a small community, and almost everyone knows everyone. Someone is going to see that name and say ‘I went to school with him. I know him,’” Mancini said.

Mancini said that the first of these signs will be placed at the corner of Springfield and Rowley Streets at 8:00 Monday morning.

Agawam’s Purple Heart Trail, Route 159 (Main Street), has been decked-out with the Stars and Stripes in preparation for Memorial Day. There will be a commemorative parade at the Veterans Monument and at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.