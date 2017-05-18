Westfield police investigation still remains a mystery

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mysterious police investigation in Westfield remains a mystery.

The people we spoke with told 22News they are confident the facts will eventually come out. So far, only rumors have been swirling around the city of Westfield.

It’s been nearly two week since 22News first reported some type of multi-agency police investigation. Still, this story remains a mystery.

22News contacted the Westfield Police, who did not return our call by news time, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office who told us there is no new information they can provide. What we do know is that police were seen at both the Colonial Pine Acres Apartments and sifting through garbage at the transfer station.

Andrew Bannish of Westfield told 22News, “I think until they are more actual fats confirmed or information it’s kind of silly to speculate. I think they would probably find some evidence. We have a good police force in Westfield so I’m not concerned.”

Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News there is no threat to the public.

The Westfield Police, Massachusetts State Police and Hampden District Attorney’s Office have all played a role in the investigation.