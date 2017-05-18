Western Mass. EDC looking to train local talent

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has been cultivating its future workforce in high schools and community colleges here in western Massachusetts.

The Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council has a goal of finding and training talent for the region’s work force.

EDC President, and Former Westfield Mayor Rick Sullivan told 22News MGM has been working with HCC, STCC and local vocational high schools to shape the courses they teach, “Helping to build the curriculum so they can find the workers, because them coming into hospitality/culinary, they’re gonna be a big player in that. Bigger than we’ve seen in this region in possibly ever.”

The Western Massachusetts EDC was in Springfield Thursday to hold their annual meeting at the Springfield Sheraton.