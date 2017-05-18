Tom Brady’s wife said her husband has suffered multiple concussions playing football

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Injuries are common in sports, and concussions are an increasing problem among football players.

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen suggested TB-12’s suffered multiple concussions over the years, including one last season. She didn’t say whether a doctor diagnosed those concussions.

“Football is a dangerous sport. Brady is the greatest of all time, our youngest daughter is named Brady, would I allow her to play football, probably not,” said Jessye Deane of Bernardston.

“I’m a football player and I know concussions, I probably have had a few but I can’t tell,” said Dalton Wesoloski in South Deerfield.

One of the ways sports medicine doctors at Baystate Health’s Sports Medicine Clinic diagnose their patients for concussions, is having them stand on a blue spongy pad. Problems with balance is one of the symptoms for people with concussions.

“In football we have these big, strong athletes hitting each other at high speeds with a lot of impact and so it can cause concussions quite frequently,” said Dr. Darius Greenbacher, Medical Director at Baystate Health’s Sports Medicine Clinic in Greenfield.

Dr. Greenbacher told 22News the only way to treat concussion is with rest; resting both your body and brain. Concussions can get worse over time if the brain doesn’t fully heal.

Other concussion symptoms include dizziness, headaches, depression, anxiety, and problems with memory and thinking.