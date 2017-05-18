Times Square crash left one dead

The driver made it three blocks before slamming into barriers

(NBC News) – One person is dead and at least 22 are injured after a car plowed onto the sidewalk in one of the nation’s busiest tourist spots Thursday.

It happened at noon as New York’s Times Square was packed with tourists and workers getting lunch.

Witnesses say a car turned the wrong way on Seventh Avenue, went up on the sidewalk and plowed into everyone in its path.

“I was wondering why the car didn’t slow down. I didn’t hear any breaks or any screeching sound,” said witness Kaoru Emura.

The driver made it three blocks before slamming into barriers.

Police say a traffic cop tackled the driver as he tried to get away. The driver is 26-year old Richard Rojas of the Bronx. Police say Rojas has a history of drunk driving and is being tested for drugs and alcohol.

“Thank God, what we know now, based on what we know. there is no indication this was an act of terror,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

