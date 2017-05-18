The Originals – Queen Death Scene

(CW) – A surprising alliance and a heartbreaking sacrifice, Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

When The Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), he must team with Haley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to embark on a desperate mission to stop the Hollow once and for all — even if it requires a heartbreaking sacrifice. Refusing to allow anyone in his family to pay the high price of defeating their enemy, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) makes a surprising alliance and enacts a plan that threatens to change the Mikaelson family forever.

Daniel Gillies and Charles Michael Davis also star. Nicole Rubio directed the episode written by Beau DeMayo (#409). The episode airs on May 18, 2017.

