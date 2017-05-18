The 100 – Praimfaya Trailer

(CW) – The season finale of The 100 airs next Wednesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

It’s a race against the end of the world as Praimfaya arrives forcing our heroes to make impossible decisions to ensure their survival. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick star.

Dean White directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#413). The episode airs on May 24, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with THE 100 Online:

Visit THE 100 WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/The100

Like THE 100 on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwthe100

Follow THE 100 on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwthe100

Follow THE 100 on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_the100

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/