Terminally ill Springfield man works daily to help kids in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may remember Bob Charland. He’s the man who’s been working day and night to fix up bikes for kids in need.

Charland has been doing this for years, but was recently diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease a couple months ago. Despite being terminally ill, he hasn’t let up.

Charland doesn’t know how long he has left, but he’s working to make sure he makes every second count.

“I’m trying to get as many bikes out to as many kids as I possibly can,” Charland said. “Since it’s the beginning of summer, we got tons and tons of bike donations coming in, and I’m here seven days a week.”

Workers from the Competitive Edge bike shop helped Charland fix up bikes Thursday night.

“I have help from Competitive Edge, help from my friend Albert, who is here a couple nights a week, and we’re getting them done.”

Charland said he’s getting 30 bikes ready to donate to students in Holyoke at the end of the month, and has plans to make another donation to a Springfield school before summer vacation begins.

When asked why he’s doing all of this he simply answers, “Why not?”

“There’s a lot of kids out there without bikes, there’s a lot of parents that can’t afford to get a bike for their kids,” Charland said.