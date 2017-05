CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We made a dish perfect to bring to a picnic or enjoy on your back porch! Moe Shea with The Hood Café showed us how to make strawberry asparagus salad.

Strawberry Asparagus Salad

Spring Mix

Strawberries

Grilled Asparagus

Feta

Homemade Croutons

Sliced Almonds

Poppy seed dressing

Grilled Chicken (Optional)

Layer ingredients in a bowl and serve with dressing on the side.