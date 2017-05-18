Stay safe in Thursday’s unseasonable heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s hot weather may feel nice after the colder temperatures we’ve experienced over the past few weeks, but it can also be dangerous.

You are going to notice the heat when you walk outside Thursday, but even more than that, you’ll probably notice the humidity. If you plan on doing any outdoor activities, you’ll want to make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter than that. The heat may feel nice, but it also has its downfalls.

If you are outside for an extended period of time, you’ll want to know the symptoms of heat related illnesses.

If you have leg and stomach spasms, or are sweating more than usual, you could have heat cramps. Heat cramps are typically caused by dehydration, and you can usually get rid of them by drinking water.

You’ll also want to watch out for heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion usually sets in when you’re outside in the heat for extended periods of time. The symptoms include heavy sweating and weakness. Your skin could also get pale, or clammy looking.

If that happens to you, OSHA says you should go inside, sip on water, and change into loose clothing.

There’s also an air quality alert for parts of Hampden and Hampshire County due to expected high ozone levels. That could potentially be dangerous for people with heart disease, asthma, or other respiratory conditions. If you do have these conditions, you should limit the amount of time you spend outside Thursday, especially between 11:00 A.M. and 11:00 P.M., when the warning is in effect.

It is also important to note that schools are still in session, and most local school buildings do not have air conditioning. Children should drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and cool.